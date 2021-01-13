Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh has shown a tendency to sign at least one quarterback in every recruiting class during his time in Ann Arbor, and even though it’s still quite far down the road, a local frontrunner may have already emerged in the 2023 class.

Detroit Martin Luther King signal-caller Dante Moore’s sophomore campaign came to an end this past weekend when his club fell to River Rouge, 33-30, in the playoffs, with the youngster already holding numerous Power Conference offers.