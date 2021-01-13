 Class of 2023 QB Dante Moore will be a name to watch for the Michigan Wolverines' football program.
Detroit MLK QB Dante Moore Talks Early Michigan Offer, Harbaugh & McDaniels

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh has shown a tendency to sign at least one quarterback in every recruiting class during his time in Ann Arbor, and even though it’s still quite far down the road, a local frontrunner may have already emerged in the 2023 class.

Detroit Martin Luther King signal-caller Dante Moore’s sophomore campaign came to an end this past weekend when his club fell to River Rouge, 33-30, in the playoffs, with the youngster already holding numerous Power Conference offers.

Michigan Wolverines football target Dante Moore
Michigan Wolverines football QB target Dante Moore does not yet hold a star rating from Rivals, simply due to how young he is.
His profile page lists 12 Power Conference schools as having offered, with Arizona State, Kentucky, Michigan, Ole Miss and Penn State being the most notable of the bunch.

Moore admitted after Saturday’s game that he “shares the same love” for all the schools who have reached out, and that nobody is ahead of the others right now. The Wolverines, however, hold a bit of a special place in Moore’s heart.

“Michigan is very big [in my recruitment],” he admitted. “They’re the first school who offered me and looked into me when I was young — I was blessed they did that. They’re a prestigious school and will be a great program for me to look further into.

