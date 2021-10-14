Deuce Spurlock Reflects On Recent Commitment To Michigan
Deuce Spurlock was leaning towards Michigan this summer.
However, the three-star linebacker out of Huntsville (Ala.) Madison Academy received more and more interest from SEC schools Mississippi State and South Carolina. Home state program Auburn eventually jumped in the mix as well. But by then it was too late.
Spurlock already had his mind made up. Before the end of his official visit during the weekend of Sept. 24, Spurlock decided to shut down his recruitment and commit to the Wolverines.
“It just felt like home,” Spurlock said. “It’s just where I wanted to be. After visiting a couple of different places, Michigan is the one that felt like home. Coach (George) Helow and Coach (Mike) Macdonald are the ones that made me feel at home. They always kept it real with me. That’s why I committed.”
As Spurlock mentioned, new Michigan linebackers coach George Helow and defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald played huge roles in sealing the deal. But it was actually new Michigan Director of Player Personnel Courtney Morgan that first identified him.
Morgan evaluated Spurlock during his time at Fresno State and presented him to the Michigan coaches once he joined the U-M staff.
“Coach Morgan has been messing with me since my sophomore year back when I was at Fresno State,” Spurlock said. “He was there early. He told me to wait because he had some big moves coming. He stuck with me when he got to Michigan. I mess with him for real. He’s my guy. He’s like Biggie Smalls. He’s there to be your friend, but he’s like an older brother that mentors you and keeps you in the right lane.”
At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Spurlock is a big, athletic inside linebacker that fits exactly what Macdonald wants in his defensive scheme. Spurlock can cover in space and make plays sideline-to-sideline.
Simply put, Spurlock is a perfect fit.
“They told me they want me to be fast and aggressive and make plays,” Spurlock said. “That’s all it is. The defensive line is going to make plays for you. You have to be able to scrape and feel and hit people. That’s what I’m going to do (laughs).”
Spurlock has been watching Michigan closely this season and is extremely impressed with the defense is shutting down the majority of its opponents.
“They are undefeated, so they are playing really well,” Spurlock said. “The defense is really impressive because they are a top defense against the pass and the run. That shows how much they’ve improved with the new coaching staff they brought in. They made their players fit the scheme. It’s one of the best defenses in the nation.”
Spurlock is excited to see how Michigan will close out the year and is looking to get back to Ann Arbor for a visit in November.
“There is always room for improvement, but really, I just want to see them keep winning and playing hard,” Spurlock said. “I’m trying to get back out there soon. I’ll most likely be there for the game against Ohio State.”
For now, Spurlock is focused on bonding with his future teammates. While the class ranking isn’t high by Michigan standards, Spurlock is confident in what he and the rest of the 2022 commits can bring to the table.
“Our class is good,” Spurlock said. “Obviously, something isn’t right with 247 (rankings) — no shade (laughs). But our class is really good. We’re all developing, but we have the right blend of what we need. It’s built for the future. We want to learn from the older guys. We’re ready. We have a good class.”
