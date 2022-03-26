Michigan Basketball: DeVante' Jones declares for NBA Draft

Michigan starting PG Devante Jones has announced on Twitter that he will forgo his bonus year of eligibility and enter the 2022 NBA Draft.

Devante Jones was a grad transfer for the Wolverines this past season. He started in all 32 games he played for Michigan. As the season went on Jones became a leader for Michigan running the point, and off the floor. He would finish the season the team leader in assists while scoring 10.4 points a game and netting nearly 5 rebounds a game.

Jones came to Ann Arbor after four seasons at Coastal Carolina. Jones was one of the top scorers in Coastal Carolina history over his four seasons in Conway, South Carolina. Jones was the 2019 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, Second-team All Sun Belt in 2020, First-team All Sun Belt and Sun Belt Player of the Year in 2021.

Jones exit from the Wolverines opens the door for Frankie Collins to potentially start for Michigan in the 2022-23 season. Incoming freshman Dug McDaniel will be on campus and is expected to get minutes. Michigan has also been connected to players in the transfer portal already this spring.