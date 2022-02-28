DeVante’ Jones’ growth comes into focus as Michigan braces for stretch run

For DeVante’ Jones, the transition to Power Five basketball was anything but smooth.

The reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year was a superstar at Coastal Carolina last season, averaging 19.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.8 steals. His first month at Michigan, however, raised doubts about whether his success with the Chanticleers could translate to the Big Ten.

Jones fouled out during two of the Wolverines’ first three games, scored in double figures in just two of Michigan’s first nine games and recorded three or fewer assists in five of those contests. As the game sped up, Jones struggled to handle ball pressure from elite athletes and looked hesitant operating out of ball screens.

But at the time, Michigan coaches and players insisted Jones was showing improvement on the practice court.

“The situations that he’s in at practice, it’s there, but it’s practice,” associate head coach Phil Martelli said in December. “When the popcorn’s popping and the lights are bright and everybody is watching, you want to make sure there's a carry-over from practice.”

At the time, there was no carry-over from practice. And it was crippling the Wolverines’ sputtering offense.

Fast forward three months, and that’s no longer the case. Jones has come alive in the second half of the regular season, especially down the stretch. He’s averaging 13.3 points on 42% shooting to go along with 6.7 rebounds and 7.2 assists. Those are All-Big Ten caliber numbers similar to Zavier Simpson’s senior season, when he posted 12.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.

“I think DeVante’, the last several weeks and certainly in this last week, has been very connected,” Martelli said Sunday. “Very connected with Howard Eisley, very connected with me. His eyes are expressing what’s in his heart, that he is looking for these opportunities and these challenges.”

That buildup in Jones’ focus reached a crescendo against No. 15 Illinois on Sunday afternoon. The Wolverines felt they could take advantage of the Illini’s drop coverage ball-screen defense and aggressive pressure, making Jones a centerpiece of Michigan’s game plan.

Jones answered the call. He delivered a season-best 25 points and 10 assists, constantly finding ways to come off ball screens and score from the mid-range, beat Illinois center Kofi Cockburn at the rim or kick out to open teammates waiting to shoot.

Jones drew contact, too, as he tied a season-high with seven free throw attempts. He sank all seven, increasing his season mark to 78% at the stripe.

“There was real rhythm to our offense because of our point guard play,” Martelli said.

For Jones, Sunday’s big performance was a moment of realized growth. His learning curve was steep. Early-season concerns over his transition to Power Five basketball were warranted. But with the Wolverines now pushing for an NCAA Tournament bid, they feel like ancient history.

“I feel like at the beginning of the season, I was still trying to figure myself out,” Jones said. “I was trying to just understand how to play with those high-level guys that I never really played with in my college career. Now I’m more comfortable with the team I’ve got. They’re comfortable with me making those kinds of plays. I feel like everything is coming together.”

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @GoBlueMcCue

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!