Devin Bush Goes No. 10 To The Pittsburgh Steelers
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Former Michigan linebacker Devin Bush Jr. was the first Wolverine off the board Thursday night at the NFL Draft.
Bush was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round. He had been projected early in the first round for many months and the Steelers traded up to grab him.
He is Michigan’s highest drafted player since Jake Long went No. 1 overall in 2008 and was the first U-M linebacker to go in the first round since 1981.
ESPN’s NFL analyst Louis Riddick had high praise for Bush on the broadcast.
“I love this pick,” he noted. “I think he is pound for pound the best player in this draft … He brings it. Pittsburgh Steelers, my hat’s off to you — you moved up to get a guy that can make an impact.”
This past season, Bush was selected as an NCAA consensus All-American after being named the Nagurski-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and the Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Linebacker of the Year. He led the team with 80 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks and six pass breakups.
In addition to his conference awards, he was a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the nation's top defensive player and the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker.
He finished his Michigan career with 194 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 10.0 sacks, one interception and 17 pass breakups along with being named first-team All-Big Ten in 2017 and 2018.
After an impressive Michigan career, he was elated to be selected in the first round.
“The relief and the stress of the draft, the hard work I put in to get here, being in that small percent to have a chance to get drafted [is special], “ Bush told ESPN. "It’s just so special and hard to describe right now with words. I can’t wait to be a Steeler.”
NFL Network’s Kurt Warner also liked the pick for the Steelers.
“I think it’s a perfect fit,” he said on the broadcast. “They jumped their rival to get the player they want.”
The praise for Bush didn’t stop with Warner. NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr.
“I love this pick with Devin Bush, he’s a problem solver for the defense,” he said on the broadcast. “If the offense creates a problem, he’s going to go ahead and solve it. When Ryan Shazier got hurt they lost a team leader and also lost a playmaker. Now they have filled that void.”
Mike Tomlin on Devin Bush: "He's a very cerebral, football guy. He's a football guy, through and through."— Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) April 26, 2019
“If we stayed down we weren’t going to get Devin Bush.” -Kevin Colbert— Jacob Klinger (@Jacob_Klinger_) April 26, 2019
For #Steelers fans, a Devin Bush story a team told me: In a game Michigan was getting beat up, DC Don Brown was heading to chew on the defense after a poor series. Bush stopped Brown on the sidelines and said, “Let me do it.” Then he tore their asses up and challenged everyone.— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) April 26, 2019
Devin Bush— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) April 26, 2019
Pick #10 by #Steelers
• 1 of 3 FBS players with 150+ tackles, 10.0+ sacks & 10+ PBU since 2017
• 2nd-highest drafted Michigan LB in the Common Draft Era (Mel Owens)
• Steelers: 22.5 PPG allowed (T-16th in NFL)#NFLDraft @UMichFootball
Devin Bush: “They said are you ready to be a Steeler? I said 'hell yeah, coach, I’m ready.' They were just super excited and telling me how much they felt they needed me.”— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 26, 2019
Devin Bush: “They said are you ready to be a Steeler? I said 'hell yeah, coach, I’m ready.' They were just super excited and telling me how much they felt they needed me.”— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 26, 2019
Asked #Steelers GM Kevin Colbert if the feeling right now is similar to the nights he traded up for Troy Polamalu and Santonio Holmes. Grins, says, “We’ll see. If Devin (Bush) helps us win a Super Bowl, it will be very familiar.”— Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) April 26, 2019
Mike Tomlin: "The position he plays is like a defensive quarterback." says all the Michigan players they interviewed in this process said Devin Bush was "the unquestioned leader."— Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) April 26, 2019
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook