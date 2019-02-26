Former Michigan linebacker Devin Bush Jr. joined the Adam Schefter podcast Monday to discuss his preparation for the upcoming NFL Draft.

“This whole process has been surreal honestly because you know what you’re working towards,” Bush said. “Getting to this week, you know this week is going to come and you knew you had to get yourself ready.”

“The whole process has been surreal and a lot of dedication. It’s a lot to take in at one time. It’s just real fun being out here with all this talent and being around the guys you see on TV and played against, just to see them as persons and meet them and work out with them.”

Brown has been training with Ole Miss wide receivers A.J. Brown and D.K. Metcalf, along with Texas A&M linebacker Tyrel Dodson, Notre Dame linebacker Te’von Coney, Ohio State wide receivers Parris Campbell and Johnnie Dixon and South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

The process of working towards the combine has been a dream for Bush.

“Just the fact that you’re working towards the combine,” Bush said. “It’s something you’ve been watching on TV since you’re a kid and dreaming about it. You’ve always wanted to be the person to work out and get invited to the combine and be able to perform on national TV. Just the fact that you’re getting ready to do those exact things is kind of crazy.”

Bush said he knows the difficulties that await him in Indianapolis.

“It’s going to be a stressful four days, long days and it’s not created for you to go out there and perform your best,” Bush said. “You’re going to be under some stress, you’re going to be under some pressure because everything you have to do, from getting pulled on by doctors or going to the hospital to do MRIs waiting four hours for one coming back and doing interviews all night until 11 o’clock.”

His father, Devin Bush, was a first-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 1995. He talked to his son about what to expect at the combine.

“He was like, ‘At the same you’re going to be getting pulled on by these doctors and teams are going to try to take you out of your element and see how you react, but at the end of the day, you’re still going to have fun. You’re going to be out there with a bunch of guys that you know,” Bush said.

Schefter asked who one Michigan was going to impress at the combine and Bush mentioned Higdon.

“Guys like Karan Higdon don’t get as much recognition as he should,” Bush said. “He’s going to do really well at the combine. He’s going to be one of the guys that’s going to be a role player on any team he gets on.”

When asked who was the toughest player Bush faced, he said Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Bush said he was impressed by the composure Haskins showed in such a big game.

“He was really good when we played against him,” Bush said. “He broke a lot of records that year too. He was better than I expected and we expected as a team. Whichever team he goes to, I think he’s going to make some noise.”