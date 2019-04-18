With the NFL Draft approaching, former Michigan defenders Rashan Gary and Devin Bush remain at the top of mock drafts. Here’s where those Wolverines stand:

• NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has Bush and Gary going back-to-back in the first round. He has Bush going to Green Bay Packers with the No. 12 pick.

“I think Bush could go much earlier than many people expect due to the combination of his talent and the lack of depth at his position,” he writes.

He has Gary going with the No. 13 pick to the Dolphins.

“The Dolphins did not pick an offensive or defensive lineman last year,” he writes. “This draft will be heavy in both for them.”

• Danny Kelly of the Ringer has Bush going to the Redskins with the No. 15 pick.

“Super-athletic off-ball linebacker with a hard-nosed demeanor and sought-after playmaking instincts in coverage,” he writes.

“Possesses a rare combination of size, explosiveness, and agility, but must prove he can harness all that and turn it into production in the pros,” he writes.

• Jenny Ventras of Sports Illustrated has Gary going with the No. 6 pick to the Giants.

“The Giants will have a bunch of options at pass rusher at this spot, something they needed badly even before trading Olivier Vernon to Cleveland (and we know they love to draft pass rushers),” she writes. “Gary has the size, strength and explosiveness to be disruptive in the NFL, though his lack of production at Michigan (9.5 sacks in three seasons) scares some evaluators, so I’m conflicted about having him this high. If the Giants love a QB, they should take him here, but I don’t know if there is one they love this year.”

She has Bush going to the Broncos with the No. 10 pick.

“If they stay here, it would be hard to ignore Bush, whom some evaluators see as being neck and neck with White as the top linebackers in the class,” she writes. “Linebacker is a need for Denver, and behind White and Bush there’s a drop-off at the position, so it makes sense for the Broncos to address the spot early.

• Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports has Gary going to the Raiders with the No. 4 pick.

“Stick with us here,” he writes. “Gary busted out a 4.58 40 at the combine, confirming his status as a freakish athlete among some of the most freakishly athletic players on the planet. Yes, it would be hard for the Raiders to pass on Quinnen Williams here, but in terms of height/weight/speed, Gary checks every box. He can play anywhere on the defensive line but his quickness as an edge rusher could make him unblockable at the next level."

Wilson has Bush going at No. 20 to the Steelers.

“The Steelers need help at edge rusher and cornerback but if Bush, with his 4.44 40, is still on the board, they have to take him,” he writes. “He has sideline-to-sideline speed and can wreak havoc in the run game, rush the passer, and smoothly drop into coverage.”

• ESPN’s Mel Kiper has Bush going to the Broncos with the No. 10 pick.

“I thought about quarterback with Drew Lock still on the board,” he writes. “But Bush helps Denver right now, and I love the fit in Vic Fangio's 3-4 defense.”

He has Gary going with the No. 18 pick the Vikings.

“I thought long and hard on this one. If Williams is not here, there isn't really an offensive lineman who fits. Andre Dillard, maybe? The value of Gary might be too much to pass up. He has all the traits to be a star.”

• Ben Standig of NBC Sports has Bush going with the No. 12 pick to the Packers.

“Since the Packers signed two pass rusher in free agency, the temptation here involves getting some help for Aaron Rodgers. Alas, T.J. Hockenson is off the board and none of the receivers appear worthy,” he writes. “Devin Bush does. The Big Ten DPOY, would bring needed speed and three-down talent.”

He has Gary going right after Bush at No. 13 to the Dolphins.

“Interior line, receiver and edge rusher are the remaining offensive needs,” he writes. “Gary, the No.1 overall recruit in 2016 and a true speed threat. He is also a truly polarizing prospect considering the lack of production in college. Gary's draft range covers the entirety of the first round.”

• Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report has Gary going to the Packers at No. 12 and does not have Bush going in the first round.

• John Clatyon of the Washington Post has Gary going with the No. 9 pick to the Bills.

“It’s not out of the question that the Bills would draft Jonah Williams here, even after they made six offensive line additions in free agency,” he writes. “But it would be hard for the Bills to not take a pass rusher as good as Gary.”

He has Bush going to the No. 11 pick to the Bengals.

“The perfect scenario would be if White dropped here, but if not the Bengals can go with Bush as the athletic inside linebacker to fortify this defense,” he writes. “Cincinnati could be tempted by one of the first-round cornerbacks here.”

• John McClain of the Houston Chronicle has Gary going to the Lions with the eighth pick and Bush going to the Steelers with the No. 20 pick.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle has Bush going with the No. 9 pick to the Bills and Gary going with the No. 14 pick to the Falcons.