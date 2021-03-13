The Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team missed senior forward Isaiah Livers’ presence today in their 68-67 loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, specifically on the offensive end. U-M shot just 32 percent from deep and only 35 percent for the game, with freshman center Hunter Dickinson finishing as the only Wolverine who scored more than 12 points (21).

The Michigan Wolverines' next basketball game will be next week in the NCAA Tournament. (AP Images)

Junior forward Brandon Johns started in Livers’ place, compiling seven points, eight rebounds and a 7-of-8 mark from the free throw line in 24 minutes of action. “I played decent,” Johns said of his performance afterward. “I’m not happy with the outcome, but as a team we played hard and stayed connected. That helped put me in good spots to get as far as we could.” The Maize and Blue ended the game on an 11-1 run, and actually had a chance to win on the final possession of the afternoon. Fifth-year senior point guard Mike Smith’s jumper from the top of the key was hard, however, and U-M didn’t have enough time to potentially get off a second attempt as the final clock expired. “Coach [Juwan] Howard drew up a play the possession before in the huddle, and it was a high ball screen for Mike — everyone else was in the corners or lifted,” Dickinson explained. “Everyone was confident in the play. If we had to go back, I wouldn’t be hesitant at all with letting Mike shoot it again. We told him after the game we’d have him shoot it again if we had the chance.”

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

U-M will next turn its attention toward the NCAA Tournament, finding out who its first opponent will be tomorrow during the Selection Sunday show at 6 PM ET. A damper has undoubtedly been put on the mood surrounding the team as a whole, with Livers’ absence perceivably lowering the club’s ceiling. Realistic talks of a national title have since turned into murmurs of uncertainty from observers. “We’re competitors, and if you go into the NCAA tournament thinking you’re going to lose, you’re going to lose,” Dickinson insisted. “It says ‘competitors only’ on the back of our warmup shirts. “I have the utmost confidence in the rest of the guys to step up. B. Johns, [freshman forward] Terrance [Williams], [senior guard] Chaundee [Brown] and the guys off the bench — it’s possible to put a band aid on this wound.” The Wolverines’ bench didn’t exactly get the job done today, however, scoring just nine points. Three of those nine came from Brown on a three-pointer at the top of the key with only 48 seconds remaining, which trimmed OSU’s lead to one.