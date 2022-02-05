Dickinson’s 28 points not enough for Wolverines to overcome No. 4 Purdue

Michigan basketball (11-9, 5-4) came up short in a strong effort on the road against No. 4 Purdue (20-3, 9-3) on Saturday, losing 82-76 as 9.5-point underdogs.

The Wolverines were in it until the final minute, trailing by as little as four points with two minutes left in the game.

Led by sophomore Hunter Dickinson, who finished with 28 points, the big man couldn’t get enough help to conquer the conference-leading Boilermakers.

In a raucous environment at Mackey Arena, Purdue’s reliable trio of Jaden Ivey (23 points), Trevion Williams (19 points, 8 rebounds), and Zach Edey (13 points, 9 rebounds) proved to be too much for Michigan’s struggling defense to handle.

Michigan struggled to distribute the ball all game, as its team-leader in assists, Devante Jones (13 points), tallied four total.

Up next for Michigan is a road trip to Happy Valleyon Tuesday nightto take on Penn State (9-9, 4-6) in a must-win setting for the Wolverines’ tournament hopes.

Michigan will host Purdue for a rematch on Thursday at home with tip-off scheduled for 9 p.m.