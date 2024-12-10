Dominic Zvada announces return for senior season

Star Michigan kicker Dominic Zvada announced on Tuesday afternoon that he will return to Ann Arbor for his fourth and final season of eligibility. Zvada, arguably the best kicker in the nation, was nearly perfect for the Wolverines in 2024.

"Let's go win a national championship," Zvada wrote in a post on X.

A transfer from Arkansas State, Zvada arrived in Ann Arbor after spending two seasons with Arkansas State. During his two seasons with the Red Wolves, Zvada posted a field goal percentage of 85 percent and a PAT percentage of 98.6 percent.

In his first year with the Wolverines, Zvada was unbelievably accurate, and his 54-yard field goal against Ohio State proved to be the difference maker in The Game.

Zvada missed just one field goal and one extra point for Michigan in 2024, and he was wrongfully left off as a Lou Groza Award finalist. He attempted seven field goals of 50 yards or more, and he connected on all seven for Michigan.

In just one season, Zvada set the program record for most 50-yard kicks in a single season with seven. The previous record was three. No other kicker in Michigan football history has made more than four field goals of 50 yards or more in their career, and Zvada made seven in one season.

His automatic leg will be a huge weapon that Michigan will enjoy using next season.