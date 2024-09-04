On top of being recognized by the Big Ten Conference for his efforts in Saturday's win over Fresno State, Michigan kicker Dominic Zvada is also getting national recognition.

After going 3/3 on kicks from 45, 55 and 53 yards respectively in a 30-10 win over the Bulldogs, the Wolverines' latest big leg has been recognized by the Lou Groza Award as one of its stars of the week for week one.

Zvada joins South Carolina's Mitch Jeter and Notre Dame's Noah Burnette as week one's 'Star of the Week' for the kicking award, who Zvada was a semifinalist for in 2022 with Arkansas State.

"It took just one game for Dominic Zvada to reach the top of the Michigan record books, kicking multiple long-distance field goals in a 30-10 win over Fresno State," the release said. "After making his first kick as a Wolverine from 45 yards, he followed up with makes from 55 and 53 yards out, matching a 2017 Quinn Nordin performance as the only games in program history with two field goals from at least 50 yards. Zvada was a 2022 Groza semifinalist at Arkansas State, where he amassed a career 85.0% career accuracy rate that ranked third among active kickers entering this season."

Zvada was named Co-Special Teams Player of the Week by the Big Ten earlier this week.