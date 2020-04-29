ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Emergency medicine doctors that are in residency at the University of Michigan received some words of encouragement this morning. These residents are working 80-100 hours per week on the front lines, tirelessly fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Roughly 100 residents and other doctors meet every Wednesday for a lecture. During the pandemic, it's conducted virtually through Zoom. This week, the group was joined by two special surprise guests. Michigan football defensive coordinator Don Brown and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis joined the call to show their support — on behalf of the football team — for the efforts of the frontline workers.

Michigan Wolverines football coaches Don Brown and Josh Gattis encouraged frontline healthcare workers this morning. (Michigan Football Twitter Account)

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Department of Emergency Medicine instructor Dr. Nathan Haas — with the help of his colleague, U-M football team physician Dr. Kylee Phillips — was able to set up the surprise visit. "Coach Gattis offered his support and said how much he appreciated the hard work they’re putting in," Haas told The Wolverine. "He said he’s thinking about those of us on the front lines, amidst the COVID pandemic, and he’s appreciative of the hard work that’s going in. "Coach Brown echoed those [sentiments]. Just again, he’s appreciative. He called our residents the ‘heroes in our community,’ which I think is awesome."

Huge thanks to @Coach_Gattis @FBCoachDBrown from @UMichFootball for joining @UMichiganEM zoom conference today, to show support of our residents working so hard on the front lines day in and day out @umichmedicine. Inspiring talk! — Nate Haas (@Nate__Haas) April 29, 2020