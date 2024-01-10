Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was asked about his performance after the Wolverines won the national championship.

He simply didn't care.

After a tumultuous year of self-reflection about his struggles, including seeing the headlines and constantly being asked about his play, his best performance of the season came on the biggest stage, just as it has been his entire career.

On a night when he could bask in all of his glory, he didn't.

Instead, he focused on the team.

"My performance means nothing when it comes to the team success," Edwards said. "I helped the team but I don't care about how I played. I care more about the victory. I'm happy that I am able to help the team get the victory but I care more about us winning and getting the victory.

While he was focused on what the team was able to accomplish on Monday night, the two-touchdown performance was a level of vindication of him on the field.

After a year full of anguish, the weight of the world could be seen lifted from his shoulders as he sprinted down the field untouched on both of his big runs.

Was there a moment where he could finally exhale?

"Is it a relief?" Edwards pondered out loud. "Winning is the relief. Like I said, man, I don't care. I'm going to go out and do my absolute best. If my absolute best isn't good enough, so be it. For me, what has been implemented in my mind, is the team success. That's what Coach Hart, Coach Harbaugh, Coach Moore has implemented in all of us.

"I don't care if I do bad. Not no more. That comes with the game. It's not OK to continue to be in a slump and be pissed off at the world and be pissed off at people, that's not OK. It's a battle that only you can face to set yourself up for success in the future. The personal success —like Coach Harbaugh says, 'You know what's good for the bee is what's good for the hive.' He's darn right."