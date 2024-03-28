Michigan's running back room heading into spring has some familiar faces but also has to replace Blake Corum, which isn't going to be an easy task.

Fortunately for the Wolverines, Donovan Edwards returns to the program who is looking to build off a strong end to the 2023 season in an otherwise down year for him from the standpoint of production.

Edwards' spot on the depth chart won't be a secret, he'll likely be the lead back for the Wolverines heading into the season.

The Wolverines are hoping to build depth behind him and Edwards likes what the program has, as he broke down the room meeting with the media.

"I think Kalel (Mullings) is a lot like Hassan (Haskins), I think everybody sees that,” Edwards said. “I think that Ben Hall has some Blake Corum in him. I think Cole Cabana has some me in him. I think (Bryson) Kuzdzal has a mixture of what I have and what Blake has. Downhill (Henry) Donahue’ is ‘Downhill Donahue.’ There’s no other Downhill Donahue. The nickname itself explains what ‘Downhill Donahue’ is all about.”

Over the last few seasons, the Wolverines like to have specific roles for its running backs. Corum was the workhorse, Edwards was the home-run hitter and Kalel Mullings turned himself into the change of pace, hard-nosed runner that could pick up the short-yardage in Corum's absence.

Moving forward, Edwards thinks the running back room will have more of the same. There's something available for everyone.

No egos, just teamwork.

"It’s very diverse," Edwards said. "Multiple people can do multiple things. You’re gonna be surprised when you see somebody doing something outside of their role because everybody can do everything. I’m excited for this group. This group has been through a lot together. We’ve grown together. We’ve seen the highs together, we’ve seen the lows together. As a team aspect, all we have to do is continue to build camaraderie with each other.

"Losing to Georgia, losing to TCU, winning the national championship — we’ve been at the highest pinnacle and we’ve been at the lowest pinnacle. All we have to do is get better, push one another, push one another. Be happy for the other man’s success and the sky’s the limit for us.”