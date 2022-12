After Michigan's 43-22 win over Purdue in the Big Ten Championship game, the postgame festivities began. The 2022 Michigan Football team celebrated their 13-0 season and second consecutive Big Ten championship on the field.

The postgame celebration included the announcement of the game's Most Valuable Player, which was awarded to Michigan running back Donovan Edwards.

The sophomore running back was quiet in the first half, but, similarly to last week against Ohio State, Edwards ran rampant in the second half. He broke a 60-yard run on the first play of the third quarter, and the rest was history.