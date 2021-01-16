Donovan Edwards is state bound.

The Rivals100 Michigan running back signee scored three touchdowns en route to leading West Bloomfield (Mich.) High to a dramatic double overtime win over Belleville (Mich.) High in the Michigan state semifinals.

“This is something we worked hard for all week,” Edwards said. “This has been the goal all season. We reached it. It’s a dream come true. It doesn’t even feel real, to be honest. We worked so (expletive) hard. It’s unbelievable.”