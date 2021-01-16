Donovan Edwards On Reaching State, Mike Hart Hire, Moving In At Michigan
Donovan Edwards is state bound.
The Rivals100 Michigan running back signee scored three touchdowns en route to leading West Bloomfield (Mich.) High to a dramatic double overtime win over Belleville (Mich.) High in the Michigan state semifinals.
“This is something we worked hard for all week,” Edwards said. “This has been the goal all season. We reached it. It’s a dream come true. It doesn’t even feel real, to be honest. We worked so (expletive) hard. It’s unbelievable.”
Edwards has continued playing with West Bloomfield despite the fact that he is an early enrollee at Michigan. The MHSAA is allowing Edwards to continue his run, and U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh is all for it as well.
Still, Edwards has had to work some things out. While most of the early enrollees moved in on Saturday, Edwards actually set up his dorm on Friday. He also has to start classes at Michigan on Tuesday, just days before he’ll compete for a state title at Ford Field.
