It's undoubtedly been a slow start to the 2023 season for running back Donovan Edwards. The junior has yet to record a touchdown, and his average of 3.3 yards per carry is less than half of what it finished at last season (7.1).

"It's a slow start, of course," Edwards said. "But it's more games to come. I'm not tripping at all. Not one bit. I know I get bashed a little bit; critics are critics — who cares? But at the end of the day, I know what I can improve on; I know what I'm doing well. That's all I can continue to do is be me."

Of course, Michigan is 5-0 and hasn't played in a close game yet, so Edwards' lack of explosiveness isn't exactly hurting the team.

Still, though, Michigan fans — and Edwards himself — are looking for more out of the former Big Ten Championship Game MVP and the player who ran for 216 yards and two touchdowns against Ohio State in Columbus last season.

After Blake Corum's injury against Illinois last season, Edwards took over, running for 520 yards and three touchdowns in Michigan's final three games.

Now, Corum is back and healthy, and he obviously demands a significant workload, but there's still something to be yearned for when it comes to Edwards' game.

Edwards met with the media on Tuesday to discuss the first five games of the season.

When asked if his big runs toward the end of last season set up unfair expectations for the beginning of 2023, Edwards quickly responded.

"Yeah," he said.

"That's me, though. If I'm in the open field, I hear the announcers be like, 'Oh, it's a wrap. It's over.' So, I mean, that's just me. I have a high expectation, and that's okay because that's greatness. That's greatness that people are putting high expectations on me. I like that."

Edwards welcomes the lofty expectations, but his play through five games in 2023 has fallen woefully short. The West Bloomfield native has 260 yards on 59 touches so far this season.

"I guess I find myself second-guessing things, searching for the big plays when the big plays are gonna happen. Nothing is wrong. Honestly, there's nothing wrong."

Perhaps the most encouraging part of Edwards' 2023 season is that he's stayed healthy. As a sophomore last year, Edwards missed games against UConn and Maryland and had similar numbers through five games to what he has this year.

He had 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground, as well as 68 receiving yards and a touchdown through the air, entering Week 7's matchup against Penn State.

Edwards broke out against the Nittany Lions, carrying the ball 16 times for 173 yards and two touchdowns in that game, as Michigan throttled Penn State in the Big House.

More than anything, Edwards thinks he just needs more time before the big plays come. He doesn't think his critics have much of a case against him right now.

"If I don't play great by the playoffs, Big Ten Championship, Ohio State, then you got something to say, but it's Week 5. Just give me a chance. Everything is alright right now."

Most importantly, though, Edwards says nothing, whether it be snaps, touches, touchdowns or anything else, matters as much as the success of the team.

"I'm not deciding where I line up or how many reps I'm gonna get, but best believe I'm gonna be happy wherever I am, and more importantly, the team's success and winning football games."

"That's more important than me being like, 'Ah, I want to play receiver. Oh, I want more touches. Oh, I want more playing time.' That means nothing to me right now. It's important to win ball games."

Michigan is doing just that. The Wolverines are 5-0 as they head to Minnesota and look to clinch a bowl berth.

The battle for the Little Brown Jug is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. and will air on NBC.