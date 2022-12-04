All season long, Michigan has had players step up when the program needed it the most. Whether it's compensating for injuries or players making plays in clutch situations, the Wolverines' team-first attitude is a major reason why the program is back-to-back Big Ten Champions.

On Saturday against Purdue, that was more prevalent than ever. With Blake Corum not playing in the game due to knee surgery, it was Donovan Edwards' time to shine once again.

He did just that as he finished the game with 185 yards and a touchdown in the winning effort.

After the game, Edwards was named MVP of the Big Ten Championship Game and, in typical U-M fashion, made sure to give praise on someone that had a major impact on why the program where it is today.

“First and foremost, I couldn’t do this without my Lord and Savior," Edwards said. "You know blessed to be able to do this in the name of the Lord and praise His name. But after this big-time game that we just played, we back-to-back Champions. Shout out to Blake Corum. Blake Corum is the best running back in college football he deservedly needs the Heisman. If he didn’t get hurt, he would’ve easily won the Heisman. Shout out Blake Corum this is for you baby.”

While the team is elated to win back-to-back Big Ten championships, the general message from the team is that it wants more than just conference honors.

Edwards also repeated that message during his trophy acceptance interview.

"I mean it’s kinda self-explanatory what our goals are," Edwards said. "I believe we’ve talked about it all year. And it’s not really much more that needs to be said. I want to give another shout-out to the best running backs coach Mike Hart and the best college football team and my best friends on this team, my brothers the Michigan football team. I love you all boys. Let’s go do what our main goal is.”