ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan will be without one key player on Saturday as the Wolverines are set to wrap up its non-conference play against UConn.

As expected during the week, the Wolverines will be without running back Donovan Edwards, who suffered an ankle injury in last week's victory over Hawaii. Head coach Jim Harbaugh had been vague throughout the week about his status, saying that Edwards was 'working through something.'

Maize & Blue Review has learned that the ankle injury that Edwards suffered is not considered to be serious and Edwards sitting out against UConn is mainly for precautionary reasons.

Freshman running back C.J. Stokes could be in line for an increased workload, as he has stepped up to take on RB3 duties for the Wolverines.

Kickoff is set for noon on ABC.

