Donovan Jeter signs undrafted free agent deal with Pittsburgh Steelers

Jeter was a 5 year player for the Wolverines, playing in all 14 games in Michigan's B1G Championship season. Throughout the offseason Jeter weighed his options including returning to Michigan, transferring, or entering the NFL Draft.

Jeter signs with the Steelers, a storied franchise known for big men in the trenches in their 3-4 defense. The Steelers used a draft pick on Texas A&M DT DeMarvin Leal.

If he can earn a spot on the roster he will join former Wolverines Chris Wormley and Devin Bush on the Pittsburgh defense.

NFLdraftbuzz.com listed the following strengths and weaknesses for Jeter in their draft profile.

Strengths

Can make the impressive chest-to-chest bear hug tackle in the hole due to his ability to wreak havoc in the backfield.

Strong tackler. Has good power in their hands and can anchor, shed, and chase.

Provides some secondary interior pass rush, getting most penetration when playing three-technique.

Combines strength and footwork to fill holes inside, as well. Recovers from cut blocks or falling on his way to make a tackle.

Big-bodied rusher with very good upper-body strength. Strong and stout at the point of attack with the measurables to occupy multiple blockers.

Weaknesses

Must improve hand use and read-and-react skills. Lacks the violent hands to shed and can be eliminated by double-team blocks.

Might be limited to one-gap systems. Agility isn't a question but misses tackles when he doesn't square and break down.

Inconsistent in his ability to separate from blocks, however, making him more of a nuisance than a snap-to-snap terror.

Good strength, though his marginal arm length limits his ability to grab hold of ballcarriers as they run by.

Isn't able to consistently shed blocks and makes plays in the hole.