{{ timeAgo('2022-06-17 17:33:01 -0500') }}

Duke transfer Joey Baker commits to Michigan

Josh Henschke
Maize and Blue Review has confirmed that Joey Baker will transfer from Duke to Michigan for his grad season. Jason Jordan was first to report on Twitter.

Baker is a 6'6" forward from Fayetteville, NC. Baker has played limited minutes in his time at Duke, average around 12 per game last season. However he does have a slash line of 43/41/78. He will join other forwards on the roster in Terrance Williams, Jett Howard, Isaiah Barnes, Will Tschetter, and Gregg Glenn.

Michigan had two scholarships available after Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate chose to remain in the NBA Draft.

