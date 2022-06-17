Duke transfer Joey Baker commits to Michigan
Maize and Blue Review has confirmed that Joey Baker will transfer from Duke to Michigan for his grad season. Jason Jordan was first to report on Twitter.
Baker is a 6'6" forward from Fayetteville, NC. Baker has played limited minutes in his time at Duke, average around 12 per game last season. However he does have a slash line of 43/41/78. He will join other forwards on the roster in Terrance Williams, Jett Howard, Isaiah Barnes, Will Tschetter, and Gregg Glenn.
Michigan had two scholarships available after Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate chose to remain in the NBA Draft.
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube!
Follow The Maize and Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram