Duncan Robinson Signs Largest Contract Ever For Undrafted NBA Player

NBA free agency season began Monday (August 2) and is already in full swing. Several players across the league have made some splashes, and that includes former Michigan basketball standout Duncan Robinson, who, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, re-signed with the Miami Heat on a five-year deal — the largest ever for an undrafted player — worth $90 million. The deal includes an early termination option in the fourth year.

Robinson made less than $2 million last season, according to Spotrac.

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball forward Duncan Robinson helped lead the Maize and Blue to the national title game in 2018. (AP Images)

During the lead up to free agency, there wasn't much speculation about where Robinson would end up, since the Heat have made it clear they value him as part of the future of the franchise, and Robinson has been vocal about how much he enjoys playing for the team. “I don’t give much information,” Robinson said last month, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “But, I mean, it’s no secret that I’ve loved my time in Miami. And I’d love to try to make something work with Miami. The reality is, like, I tell this to my family, I don’t know how the next 10-plus days, two weeks, how it’s going to play out. At this point, and I’ve said this already on this podcast, but I think the biggest challenge has been detaching myself from a particular outcome.”

