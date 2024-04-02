New Michigan men's basketball coach Dusty May made his first staff hire on Tuesday night. Former Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton Jr. is set to join the staff for the 2024-25 season.

CBS Sports' Matt Norlander broke the news on Tuesday night. Norlander reported that May had a "high priority" on getting Boynton Jr. to Ann Arbor.

The former Oklahoma State head coach spent seven seasons in Stillwater as the Cowboys' head coach. He led the way in recruiting former No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham, and he coached the current Detroit Pistons star during his lone season at Oklahoma State.

Boynton posted an overall record of 119-109 record in his seven seasons with the Cowboys. He took the team to the NCAA Tournament in 2021 as a No. 4 seed. During that season, Oklahoma State got as high as No. 11 in the AP Poll.

There's plenty of work still ahead for May in terms of roster and staff construction, but the first puzzle piece is now in place.