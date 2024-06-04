As things currently stand, Michigan basketball still has one scholarship spot available for its 2024-25 roster. Head coach Dusty May, along with the rest of the new coaching staff, have done a remarkable job completely reshaping the roster in the last two months, and with summer practices set to begin on Monday, the Wolverines will soon hold their first practice as a full team.

Three returners, six transfers and three incoming freshmen make up Michigan's current roster, but what will the Wolverines do with the final scholarship spot?

May joined Michigan basketball's play-by-play voice, Brian Boesch, on this week's episode of the 'Defend the Block' Podcast to discuss the last opening on the roster.

"We're being aggressive this week to try to cast — we've been casting a big net for the last couple weeks, but we've also been extremely selective," May said. "And there's probably a few guys that we would've went on earlier in the process before we filled out our roster."

May is certainly accurate in noting that Michigan cast a wide net. During the heat of the proverbial Transfer Portal revolving door in April, the Wolverines were seemingly connected and talking to every prospect that entered the Portal, and rightfully so.

Michigan needed to add as many bodies as possible after losing five players to the Portal and three to graduation from last year's roster, and May and the staff immediately went to work on doing so.

But May was quick to point out to Boesch that although the team is looking to be aggressive in its pursuit of a final scholarship player, they are not looking to add a player just for the sake of filling the final scholarship spot.

"We might hold tight and carry the scholarship over for next year. So, we are working with a sense of urgency, but we don't feel like there's any panic to add someone just to be adding."

However, if the Wolverines do find someone they like in the Transfer Portal, May says it will be one of two types.

"It's either going to be someone that really, really impacts today, winning immediately, and also fits into the group as far as skill set and what the holes in our roster might be. But we also might look at a young, developmental player. Somebody that can help us down the line and learn and bang against these guys day in, day out, so we're looking at it from several different angles."

For the sake of NCAA Transfer Portal rules, May and Boesch could not discuss particular players, but it has been reported by multiple outlets that Michigan is heavily involved with Florida State transfer forward Jamir Watkins.

The 6-foot-7, 210-pound former Seminole would undoubtedly fit into the former category that May laid out. Watkins averaged 15.6 points per game last season at Florida State in 28.2 minutes per game.

Watkins is looking for his third school in four seasons after spending his first two years at VCU, and he would be the perfect addition to help turn Michigan into a serious Big Ten contender in May's first season in 2024-25.