Michigan's early enrollee class has been making progress in limited practices that have been allowed.

Nine early enrollees in total were able to join U-M in practices this weekend prior to the Wolverines' departure for the Fiesta Bowl.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh have been utilizing the first few practices to get the young players up to speed with the college game.

“It didn’t take them long to get up to speed," Harbaugh said. "First couple of days, hearts pounding away. But by the second, third practice, they really acquitted themselves well.”

The list of early enrollees participating in practices includes: Amir Herring, Cole Cabana, Semaj Morgan, Fredrick Moore, Zack Marshall, Cameron Calhoun, Benjamin Hall and Jyaire Hill.

With a majority of the early enrollees coming in on the offensive side of the ball, co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore has been happy with what he's seen so far.

Adjustment period in mind, he has appreciated seeing the small steps the players have made in limited practice time.

“They’ve been great,” Moore said. “The first day is always different. You’re out there in your underwear just trying to figure it out all out with the helmet on. It’s fun for them. But the best part has been watching them progress the past couple of days.”