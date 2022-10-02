Early movement in Michigan football vs. Indiana spread after opening
Michigan opened the day as heavy betting favorites against Indiana but has seen the seen spread grow throughout the day.
According to The Action Network, Vegas had the Wolverines opening the day as 17.5 favorites and have seen the spread rise to 22.5 as of this writing.
With the Wolverines sitting 5-0 on the year, the Wolverines are 3-2 against the spread this season and covered the spread at Iowa last week to get its first win against the spread on the road this season.
The Hoosiers are 1-4 against the spread this season, with a 1-2 record at home. IU is coming off a 35-21 loss to Nebraska to fall to 3-2 on the season.
The last time the Wolverines traveled to Bloomington, the Hoosiers ended the Wolverines' long winning streak over IU with a 38-21 during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @RivalsLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram