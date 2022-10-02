Michigan opened the day as heavy betting favorites against Indiana but has seen the seen spread grow throughout the day.

According to The Action Network, Vegas had the Wolverines opening the day as 17.5 favorites and have seen the spread rise to 22.5 as of this writing.

With the Wolverines sitting 5-0 on the year, the Wolverines are 3-2 against the spread this season and covered the spread at Iowa last week to get its first win against the spread on the road this season.

The Hoosiers are 1-4 against the spread this season, with a 1-2 record at home. IU is coming off a 35-21 loss to Nebraska to fall to 3-2 on the season.

The last time the Wolverines traveled to Bloomington, the Hoosiers ended the Wolverines' long winning streak over IU with a 38-21 during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

---