THE LATEST: Michigan offered 2023 quarterback Dante Moore when he was in the seventh grade and have kept in contact since. Moore, who recently took part in elite underclassmen camp “The Show,” said the Wolverines lead his recruitment during registration day at said camp. Below, The Detroit-based standout discusses his relationship with the Wolverines' staff and which school may be next to offer.





IN HIS WORDS







ON THE OFFER THAT STANDS OUT:

“I’m feeling Michigan.”





ON MICHIGAN:

“That’s a prestigious school and I feel like the coaches they have are good with quarterbacks. They know what to do with quarterbacks and how to make their top quarterbacks. OI believe they would give me the skills that I need to make it to the NFL.”





ON HIS MICHIGAN VISIT:

“The campus is nice. Ands, to be honest, blue is my favorite color and there's a lot of blue in that area. It’s just nice, though. There’s a lot of highly technical buildings on campus.”





ON IF MICHIGAN IS PUSHING FOR AN EARLY COMMITMENT:



“They haven’t really talked to me about that yet. They aren’t pushing or anything, They say they’d be happy, though. They say they’d be blessed to have me there.”





ON OTHER SCHOOLS INVOLVED:



“Talking to me? It’s like … Ohio State for sure. They talked to me for a little bit at Ohio State the last time I was up there.”





ON OHIO STATE:

“They haven’t offered but the coaches are great. They have a great quarterback coached. He showed me all the tools I need. They just kept me on their hip up there. They were just talking me through the process.”





ON A COMMITMENT TIMETABLE:

“I’m going to wait a long time. It’ll be my junior or senior season.”



