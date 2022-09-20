Michigan's non-conference schedule has given Michigan an opportunity to give lots of players opportunities, but to also sort out position battles and find the "next man up" at multiple spots on both sides of the ball. Through three games, Michigan has lots of success stories to point to, but 5 players stand out above the rest. Exceeding expectations and arguably being Michigan's 5 best players so far.

QB JJ McCarthy

After nearly 9 months of debate, JJ McCarthy put an exclamation point on his case for being the starting quarterback once the season began. JJ McCarthy has been a balance of efficient and explosive to start the season. His talent and potential were clear, but could he command the offense without making mistakes? Obviously, McCarthy will have to show he can do it in conference play against better opponents, but his growth has been clear. Statistically, McCarthy has been unreal. Completing a ridiculous 88.4% of his passes for 13.9 yards per attempt. He has 4 touchdowns and 0 turnovers. He has the equivalent of a 148.2 NFL QB rating. McCarthy is PFF's second highest-rated QB in FBS behind only James Madison's Todd Centeio. Again, the competition, I get it, but McCarthy has been near perfect.

WR Roman Wilson

Trying to pick the breakout wide receiver in this crowded room felt like a spin of a roulette. While I pushed all my chips in on Andrel Anthony, I had anticipated Anthony and Roman Wilson would be competing for the outside role opposite Cornelius Johnson, and be the clear #3 in the offense. What we know now is the offensive staff made the brilliant choice of putting Wilson in the slot 100% of the time. Slot receivers are no longer just the smallest receiver on the time, and have become the go-to spot to exploit matchups for innovative coaches like Michigan has with Matt Weiss. Wilson has only been targeted 7 times, but he has 6 catches for 171 yards and 3 touchdowns. That's a ridiculous 28.5 average. Wilson has caught a deep ball, but 23 yards of each reception have come after the catch. He can also make an impact in the run game, already with an end around for a touchdown and rating as the second-best blocker among wide receivers. His usage should go up as Michigan keeps its starters out and begins to expand the playbook.

WR Ronnie Bell

Fans went from just hoping Ronnie Bell could play in the fall to him once again being the clear WR1. While Wilson has had more big plays, Bell has been the most targeted receiver and by a wide margin. Bell has 17 targets in Michigan's first three games, that's 1 more target than Johnson and Wilson combined. Bell has turned those targets into 14 receptions for 181 yards and a touchdown. We mentioned before Wilson has been Michigan's second-best run-blocking WR, well Ronnie Bell has been the best. He's had a couple of drops, and the fumble against Hawaii, but can you blame the guy for maybe being a little extra excited to be on the field again? Truth is, Bell has always been the guy who will have a drop that makes you shake your head and then immediately follows it up with a great catch that makes you cheer. Even with the change at QB, Bell has been a security blanket of sorts for the quarterbacks, and it will interesting to see if that continues into conference play.

EDGE Jaylen Harrell

The biggest question beat to death this offseason after who will play quarterback has been who will replace Hutch and Ojabo? Jaylen Harrell played quite a bit in 2021, most often as the rotation piece for Ojabo in run situations. Harrell's strength as a run defender was well known, but could he make the leap with pass rush? The answer so far has been a resounding yes. Harrell has been Michigan's best pass rusher along with Mike Morris, each getting 2 sacks. Being able to impact the pass rush is one thing, but Harrell leads the team in pressures with 11 and 8 QB hurries. Harrell hasn't taken any steps back in run defense either, where he, Morris, Kris Jenkins, and Taylor Upshaw have nearly identical PFF grades in the run game. Harrell's balance brings extra value to a defense that thrives on versatility. Earning the trust of coaches in all situations will help keep him on the field. Especially when teams try to go up-tempo and catch Michigan in substitutions.

CB Gemon Green