The primary story surrounding the Michigan Wolverines' football Signing Day earlier this month involved the coup head coach Jim Harbaugh pulled off, reeling in West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star running back Donovan Edwards. Edwards was the only addition to U-M's class that day, but was nevertheless a massive pickup. Rated as the No. 74 overall player in the country, the 5-11, 193-pounder not only became the third-highest rated player in the Wolverines' 2021 class (behind Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy and Fresno (Calif.) Central four-star receiver Xavier Worthy), but also one of the highest-rated running backs the Maize and Blue had ever signed during the Rivals.com era (since 2002).

Michigan Wolverines football RB Donovan Edwards stands 5-11, 193. (The Wolverine)

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Assuming Rivals.com doesn't readjust their rankings again and alters Edwards' current numerical standing, he will go down as the fifth-highest rated rusher Michigan has signed since 2002. In numerical order, the four who were ranked higher were five-stars Derrick Green (the No. 8 overall player nationally in 2013) and Kevin Grady (No. 22 in 2005), and four-stars Carlos Brown (No. 39 in 2006) and Zach Charbonnet (No. 60 in 2019). The only other Rivals100 running back U-M has signed since 2002 (in addition to the four mentioned above and Edwards) has been Justice Hayes, who checked in as the No. 85 overall player in the country in the 2011 signing class. Unfortunately, most of the highly-rated running backs Michigan has reeled in have either not lived up to their prep rankings or were complete busts altogether. Grady, Green and Hayes each wrapped up their Michigan careers with less than 1,000 yards, while Brown barely eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark, concluding his four-year U-M tenure with 1,025 yards. Charbonnet's career is still in progress (he was a sophomore for the Wolverines this season), but the Camarillo, Calif., native has already racked up 850 yards through two seasons in the winged helmet.

Former Michigan Wolverines football RB Derrick Green scored seven touchdowns during his time in Ann Arbor. (AP Images)

The six Rivals100 Running Backs Michigan has Signed out of High School Since 2002 Player (Numerical Ranking out of High School) Stars Year Career Rushing Yards at Michigan Derrick Green (No. 8) 5 2013 898 Kevin Grady (No. 22) 5 2005 783 Carlos Brown (No. 39) 4 2006 1,025 Zach Charbonnet (No. 60) 4 2019 850* Donovan Edwards (No. 74) 4 2021 0** Justice Hayes (No. 85) 4 2011 302