Into The Blue: Insight On New Michigan Commits
Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland every week.
Read this week's edition below.
Breaking Down Miles
Michigan picked up a commitment from three-star 2022 defensive lineman Davonte Miles last week.
I caught up with River Rouge (Mich.) High head coach Corey Parker to get his thoughts on Miles and Michigan’s recruiting efforts in its own backyard.
On his overall thoughts on Miles:
“As a player, he has large upside. He’s the type of guy that doesn’t have a ceiling because he’s still working, learning and getting bigger and stronger. This was a dude that was maybe 215 pounds in the ninth grade. He was roughly the same height at 6-foot-4. He put on 15 pounds of lean muscle then. Last year, he got up to about 250 pounds. He was getting better as an interior defensive lineman. We love it because we’re a 3-4 front or an odd front. It’s really a tight front. He’s responsible for two gapping. He’s such a smart player that we give him the right to line up in the C or the B. We trust him a lot. He’s over a 3.0 GPA and a hard worker in the classroom. He doesn’t miss practices, weightlifting sessions or training sessions. He always has a smile on his face. That’s why I love him. He loves the game, he doesn’t mind being coached hard and he still has so much to learn. He’s continuously getting better.”
