Eight Michigan football players invited to 2025 NFL Scouting Combine

Eight Michigan football players have received invites to the NFL Scouting Combine, which is set to take place later this month at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The full list of Wolverines to be invited is below:

- RB Donovan Edwards

- EDGE Josaiah Stewart

- DL Mason Graham

- DL Kenneth Grant

- CB Will Johnson

- RB Kalel Mullings

- TE Colston Loveland

- OL Myles Hinton

The combine will take place from Feb. 27 to March 2. Players will go through a variety of drills and workouts, including the 40-yard dash, a repetitive bench press of 225 pounds, vertical jump, broad jump and others.

Players who post impressive numbers in these drills and workouts oftentimes improve their draft stock for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Graham, Grant, Loveland and Johnson are all projected by multiple outlets to be selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The four members of Michigan's 2022 recruiting class were stars on the team throughout the last three seasons, and they all played big roles in helping the Wolverines to the 2023 National Championship.

CBS Sports' latest mock draft has Michigan's four projected first-round picks all being taken inside the top 25.

Mason Graham — No. 5 overall — Jacksonville Jaguars

Will Johnson — No. 7 overall — New York Jets

Colston Loveland — No. 18 overall — Seattle Seahawks

Kenneth Grant — No. 25 overall — Houston Texans

The NFL Draft will take place April 24-26. Notably, former Michigan players Makari Paige, Josh Priebe and Quinten Johnson were not invited to the NFL Combine.