Eight Michigan players invited to 2022 NFL Combine

Once again in 2022, there will be no shortage of former Michigan football players at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The invite-only event will take place from March 1-7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, where the Wolverines won the 2021 Big Ten Championship Game against Iowa in December. Defensive edges Aidan Hutchinson, the potential No. 1 overall pick, and David Ojabo, a projected top-10 selection, highlight Michigan’s selections.

In addition to Hutchinson and Ojabo, defensive back Dax Hill, defensive lineman Chris Hinton, defensive back Vince Gray, running back Hassan Haskins, linebacker Josh Ross and offensive lineman Andrew Stueber each earned spots.

Despite playing pivotal roles in the Wolverines’ 12-win Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance, safety Brad Hawkins, offensive lineman Andrew Vastardis and receiver Daylen Baldwin were not extended invitations. That doesn't disqualify them from getting drafted, but it makes the road significantly more difficult.

The 2022 NFL Draft begins April 28. Hutchinson and Ojabo are safe bets to hear their names called that night, while Hill is considered a fringe first-rounder as well. With a strong combine and interview process, some other Wolverines have a chance to fly up draft boards and work their way into the early rounds.

