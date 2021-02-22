 EJ's 10 Thoughts: What Staff Shakeup Means For Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-22 00:17:11 -0600') }} football Edit

EJ's 10 Thoughts: What Staff Shakeup Means For Michigan Recruiting

Michigan Wolverines football and head coach Jim Harbaugh have a Top 15 recruiting class nationally this cycle.
Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh have a Top 15 recruiting class nationally this cycle. (Lon Horwedel)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland shares his thoughts on the recruiting impact of Michigan's latest staff shakeup and more.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}