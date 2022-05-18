Eli Brooks impressing at NBA G-League Elite Camp

Michigan's Eli Brooks has not appeared in NBA mock drafts and was not getting a lot of buzz so far this offseason. He was invited to the NBA G-League Elite Camp which began this week and has had a stellar performance so far.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Eli posted a top 5 result in the spot-up shooting drill and had the highest make percentage in the 3 point star drill. In the combine portion, Brooks impressed with a 39" vertical and a standing vert of 31".
During the first scrimmage, Brooks once again stood out.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Scoring 14 points in almost 21 minutes, Brooks went 5/9 from the field including 2/4 from behind the arc. In the second scrimmage Brooks continued to shoot well going 3/5 from the field and 3/4 from three. That's 57% FG and 55% 3PT in the two scrimmages.
Brooks is above or below 6' tall depending on if he is wearing shoes, and his size seems to be limiting his draft potential. Scouts have taken notice of Brooks performance however, and he is doing everything he can to play his way into a 2-way deal this summer.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel TMBR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out The Maize and Blue Review's video content on YouTube!
Follow The Maize and Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram