 TheMaizeAndBlueReview - Eli Brooks impressing at NBA G-League Elite Camp
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-18 08:55:23 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Eli Brooks impressing at NBA G-League Elite Camp

Trevor McCue • TheMaizeAndBlueReview
Staff Writer
@trevormccue
Michigan's Eli Brooks has not appeared in NBA mock drafts and was not getting a lot of buzz so far this offseason. He was invited to the NBA G-League Elite Camp which began this week and has had a stellar performance so far.

Eli posted a top 5 result in the spot-up shooting drill and had the highest make percentage in the 3 point star drill. In the combine portion, Brooks impressed with a 39" vertical and a standing vert of 31".

During the first scrimmage, Brooks once again stood out.

Scoring 14 points in almost 21 minutes, Brooks went 5/9 from the field including 2/4 from behind the arc. In the second scrimmage Brooks continued to shoot well going 3/5 from the field and 3/4 from three. That's 57% FG and 55% 3PT in the two scrimmages.

Brooks is above or below 6' tall depending on if he is wearing shoes, and his size seems to be limiting his draft potential. Scouts have taken notice of Brooks performance however, and he is doing everything he can to play his way into a 2-way deal this summer.

