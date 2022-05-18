Eli Brooks impressing at NBA G-League Elite Camp

Michigan's Eli Brooks has not appeared in NBA mock drafts and was not getting a lot of buzz so far this offseason. He was invited to the NBA G-League Elite Camp which began this week and has had a stellar performance so far.

Eli posted a top 5 result in the spot-up shooting drill and had the highest make percentage in the 3 point star drill. In the combine portion, Brooks impressed with a 39" vertical and a standing vert of 31". During the first scrimmage, Brooks once again stood out.

