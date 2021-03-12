Michigan Wolverines basketball senior guard Eli Brooks is in the starting lineup for the Maize and Blue today, joining fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith, sophomore wing Franz Wagner, senior forward Isaiah Livers and freshman center Hunter Dickinson.

Brooks missed the final 35 minutes of Michigan's loss six-point at Michigan State Sunday after suffering an ankle injury early on. He also missed the Jan. 16 game at Minnesota, and 18-point loss, with a strained foot, making U-M 0-2 in games that he's missed the bulk of.

Brooks, who was a game-time decision, is averaging 8.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and three assists per outing, while shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from deep.

