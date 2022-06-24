Eli Brooks signs with Indiana Pacers

Former Michigan guard Eli Brooks signed with the Indiana Pacers after not hearing his name in the NBA Draft, according to his father, who told MLive.

Brooks was a five-year player for the Wolverines who was a pillar of their success over the last three seasons.

In his final season, the Pennsylvania native averaged more minutes per game (36) than anyone on the team. Brooks also averaged the team's second-most points (12.8) and assists (2.9) in the 2021-22 season. He shot the three exceptionally well in his time in Ann Arbor, shooting over 39 percent from beyond the arc in his final two seasons.

A two-time captain known for his defensive prowess, which earned him the nickname "The Professor" by his teammates, Brooks will have to work his way to a roster as a professional prospect.

He gets his first opportunity with the Pacers on a Summer League deal and an Exhibit 10 contract. By playing in the Summer League, Brooks will have all eyes on him from every franchise in the league if the Pacers decide to move on.

Though he may not sign an NBA deal, his Exhibit 10 contract should lend him an opportunity to play in the G-League, if he chooses to.

The Summer League takes place from July 7-17 in Las Vegas.