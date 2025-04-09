Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Spring practice buzz

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

The latest observations with Michigan football spring practice going on. Also, the outlook how good do things look on the basketball front.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:57

Spring theme 1:58-9:42

Downfield passing 9:43-12:38

Underwood 12:39-23:10

Feedback 23:11-41:30

UM basketball 41:33-52:50