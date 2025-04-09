in other news

Michigan trending up with four-star WR Travis Johnson

Michigan trending up with four-star WR Travis Johnson

Michigan is trending up with four-star WR Travis Johnson coming off his third visit to Ann Arbor.

 Sam Spiegelman
Michigan guard Phat Phat Brooks enters Transfer Portal

Michigan guard Phat Phat Brooks enters Transfer Portal

Michigan freshman guard Phat Phat Brooks enters the Transfer Portal.

 Brock Heilig
INTEL: Michigan GM Sean Magee in demand?

INTEL: Michigan GM Sean Magee in demand?

M&BR has the latest on Michigan GM Sean Magee.

 Josh Henschke
Michigan Basketball highly ranked in ESPN's Way Too Early Top 25

Michigan Basketball highly ranked in ESPN's Way Too Early Top 25

Michigan Basketball is ranked in the top 5 of ESPN's Way Too Early Top 25 for next year and Dusty May's second season.

 Trevor McCue
Everything LaMar Morgan said during his spring media session

Everything LaMar Morgan said during his spring media session

Everything Michigan DB coach LaMar Morgan said during his spring press conference.

 Josh Henschke

Published Apr 9, 2025
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Spring practice buzz
Dennis Fithian  •  Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

The latest observations with Michigan football spring practice going on. Also, the outlook how good do things look on the basketball front.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:57

Spring theme 1:58-9:42

Downfield passing 9:43-12:38

Underwood 12:39-23:10

Feedback 23:11-41:30

UM basketball 41:33-52:50

