Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Spring practice buzz

in other news
Michigan trending up with four-star WR Travis Johnson
Michigan is trending up with four-star WR Travis Johnson coming off his third visit to Ann Arbor.
Michigan guard Phat Phat Brooks enters Transfer Portal
Michigan freshman guard Phat Phat Brooks enters the Transfer Portal.
INTEL: Michigan GM Sean Magee in demand?
M&BR has the latest on Michigan GM Sean Magee.
Michigan Basketball highly ranked in ESPN's Way Too Early Top 25
Michigan Basketball is ranked in the top 5 of ESPN's Way Too Early Top 25 for next year and Dusty May's second season.
Everything LaMar Morgan said during his spring media session
Everything Michigan DB coach LaMar Morgan said during his spring press conference.
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
The latest observations with Michigan football spring practice going on. Also, the outlook how good do things look on the basketball front.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-1:57
Spring theme 1:58-9:42
Downfield passing 9:43-12:38
Underwood 12:39-23:10
Feedback 23:11-41:30
UM basketball 41:33-52:50
---
