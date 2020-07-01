JJ McCarthy was one of the more consistent quarterbacks at this year’s Elite 11 Finals.

The Rivals100 Michigan quarterback commit shined on Day 1, finished in the Top 10 in the ‘Pro Day’ workout on Day 2 and closed out the competition with another Top 10 finish in the ‘Target Challenge’ event.

While the final rankings from the event have yet to come out, Elite 11 head coach and former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer was impressed with McCarthy’s performance, which should earn him a spot on the Elite 11 list.