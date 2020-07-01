Elite 11 Director Trent Dilfer Sounds Off On Michigan QB Commit JJ McCarthy
JJ McCarthy was one of the more consistent quarterbacks at this year’s Elite 11 Finals.
The Rivals100 Michigan quarterback commit shined on Day 1, finished in the Top 10 in the ‘Pro Day’ workout on Day 2 and closed out the competition with another Top 10 finish in the ‘Target Challenge’ event.
While the final rankings from the event have yet to come out, Elite 11 head coach and former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer was impressed with McCarthy’s performance, which should earn him a spot on the Elite 11 list.
“JJ has been really good,” Dilfer said. “He always does the right thing. He saves you when bad things happen on the football field. He had a really, really good week.”
Dilfer, who won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2001, admitted after the event that results would be based 75 percent on junior film and 25 percent on the actual competition.
Dilfer was high on McCarthy’s tape coming into the event and added that McCarthy’s ‘twitch’ really caught his attention in Nashville this week.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news