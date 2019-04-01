Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-01 10:50:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Elite 2021 OT Tommy Brockermeyer recaps first round of spring visits

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals
Recruiting Analyst

COPPELL, Texas — As a Texas legacy, Tommy Brockermeyer spent a good chunk of the spring in Austin checking out the Longhorns team and facilities, which come easy to the 2021 offensive lineman. He a...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}