 Elite 2022 CB Will Johnson Talks Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting, Relationship With Staff.
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-01 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Elite 2022 CB Will Johnson Talks Michigan, Relationship With Staff

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Will Johnson is one of the top prospects in the 2022 recruiting class.

The four-star cornerback out of Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South holds more than 20 offers and could be a Top 25 overall recruit nationally when it’s all said and done.

Naturally, Johnson has stayed busy during the dead period, setting up almost daily calls with major programs across the country.

Top 2022 cornerback William Johnson holds a Michigan offer.
“I’ve been talking to a lot of schools over the phone,” Johnson said. “I’m in touch with them every week and am building relationships with them. The schools that I’ve talked to the most are Michigan, Penn State, Ohio State, Oklahoma and USC.”

Johnson is a must-land for Michigan next cycle. The Wolverines aren’t in for a lot of top-level corners in this class, Johnson has high interest early on and his father, Deon, is an ex-Wolverine.

{{ article.author_name }}