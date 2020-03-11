Elite 2022 DB Domani Jackson High On Michigan, Planning Visit
Domani Jackson is one of the top safeties in the country in the 2022 recruiting class.
The elite level recruit was a star on the back end for national powerhouse Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei last season and holds more than 30 offers.
However, Jackson has spent a lot of time playing cornerback on the 7v7 circuit this offseason and believes that’s where he’ll play at the next level.
“Corner is my main position,” Jackson said. “I’m a corner. I don’t really like safety. If I have to play it in college then I’ll play it. But I feel like I can play wherever I want to play. And I feel like I’m a corner.”
Regardless of position, Jackson is obviously a wanted man. A potential five-star, Jackson has his pick of the litter and is in the process of planning out more unofficial visits.
