Elite 2022 DB Earl Little Talks Michigan, Call With Jim Harbaugh
Earl Little is one of the top recruits in the country for next cycle.
The elite 2022 cornerback out of Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage holds close to 20 major offers and is already committed to play in the Under Armour All-America Game.
Despite NCAA restrictions underclassmen, Little has been in contact with several of his top choices during the dead period.
“Alabama, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Michigan and Tennessee are some of the top schools that I’ve been keeping in contact with,” Little said. “I want to visit those schools once they let us. Florida State, too. I’m going to take it easy. I want to enjoy the process.”
Michigan has been recruiting hard in Florida as of late and has made Little one of its top overall priorities in the 2022 class.
