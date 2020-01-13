Elite 2022 DB Myles Rowser Commits To Michigan
Michigan scored big on the recruiting trail on Monday afternoon.
The Wolverines added a commitment from elite 2022 defensive back Myles Rowser, who announced his decision via social media.
Rowser is the younger brother of 2020 Michigan signee Andre Seldon. Needless to say, the family tie played a huge role in this recruitment.
Rowser visited Michigan on several occasions this fall, most recently for 'The Game' in November. He felt at home and decided to pull the trigger.
Rowser picked Michigan over offers from Florida, Nebraska, Penn State, Tennessee, West Virginia and a handful of other major programs.
A versatile prospect, Rowser best projects at cornerback or safety at the next level. He started for powerhouse Belleville (Mich.) High last season and helped his team advance deep into the state playoffs.
Rowser recently transferred from Belleville to Detroit King.
Rowser is the second commit in Michigan's 2022 recruiting class, joining Essexville (Mich.) Garber defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook