The Wolverines added a commitment from elite 2022 defensive back Myles Rowser, who announced his decision via social media.

Michigan scored big on the recruiting trail on Monday afternoon.

Rowser is the younger brother of 2020 Michigan signee Andre Seldon. Needless to say, the family tie played a huge role in this recruitment.

Rowser visited Michigan on several occasions this fall, most recently for 'The Game' in November. He felt at home and decided to pull the trigger.

Rowser picked Michigan over offers from Florida, Nebraska, Penn State, Tennessee, West Virginia and a handful of other major programs.

A versatile prospect, Rowser best projects at cornerback or safety at the next level. He started for powerhouse Belleville (Mich.) High last season and helped his team advance deep into the state playoffs.

Rowser recently transferred from Belleville to Detroit King.

Rowser is the second commit in Michigan's 2022 recruiting class, joining Essexville (Mich.) Garber defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren.



