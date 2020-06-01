All eyes are on Shemar Stewart.

The 2022 Top 100 defensive end from Opa Locke (Fla.) Monsignor Pace is one of the highest ranked recruits in the country for next cycle and already holds more than 20 offers.

College coaches can’t reach out to Stewart just yet, per NCAA rules, but he is keeping contact with a handful of top programs and is continuing to improve his game under the watchful eye of private trainer Jovan Gopie.