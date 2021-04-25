“Right now, I’m just waiting it out and seeing what official visits I’m going to get in,” Casey said. “Once June 1 rolls around, the recruiting process will really kick in. To name a few schools, I definitely want to get to Michigan, Illinois, Ohio State and Purdue.”

Casey is a top of the board target for Michigan head coach Juwan Howard this cycle. Casey notched an offer from the Wolverines last July and has been keeping in close contact with Howard over the last several months.

A fellow Chicago native, Howard has been able to relate to Casey on a personal level, which has helped boost the Wolverines’ chances.