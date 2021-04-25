 Elite 2022 Hoops Target AJ Casey Goes In-Depth On Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting
basketball

Elite 2022 Hoops Target AJ Casey Goes In-Depth On Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
AJ Casey doesn’t do much talking.

The Rivals100 prospect is eloquent with his words but likes to keep a low profile, especially when it comes to his recruitment. However, the Chicago (Ill.) Whitney Young product knows things are about to ramp up soon.

With the dead period coming to an end in June, Casey is starting to map out potential official visit.

“Right now, I’m just waiting it out and seeing what official visits I’m going to get in,” Casey said. “Once June 1 rolls around, the recruiting process will really kick in. To name a few schools, I definitely want to get to Michigan, Illinois, Ohio State and Purdue.”

Casey is a top of the board target for Michigan head coach Juwan Howard this cycle. Casey notched an offer from the Wolverines last July and has been keeping in close contact with Howard over the last several months.

A fellow Chicago native, Howard has been able to relate to Casey on a personal level, which has helped boost the Wolverines’ chances.

