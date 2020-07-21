EJ: How has the offseason been going for you and how does it feel to get back with your team?

JB: It’s been super fun to get back into the weight room. The first couple of weeks, we had to be outside. Eventually, we were allowed to lift in the weight room. It’s just been amazing to be able to get back with the team and just be together.

EJ: You worked out at quarterback today. You play running back. You’re listed as a linebacker. Where do you see yourself at the next level?

JB: I’ve spoken to a few coaches, and they are recruiting me at linebacker but haven’t told me an exact position. They’ve told me I can play any of the linebacker spots. We’ll just wait and see. I’d be fine with any. Here, I’ve been playing Mike, which I like because it’s in the box.