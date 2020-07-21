Elite 2022 LB Joshua Burnham Goes In-Depth On Michigan
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was recently in Traverse City and had an opportunity to catch up with top 2022 linebacker Joshua Burnham, who is one of Michigan's most wanted recruits next cycle.
Read their full Q&A below.
EJ: How has the offseason been going for you and how does it feel to get back with your team?
JB: It’s been super fun to get back into the weight room. The first couple of weeks, we had to be outside. Eventually, we were allowed to lift in the weight room. It’s just been amazing to be able to get back with the team and just be together.
EJ: You worked out at quarterback today. You play running back. You’re listed as a linebacker. Where do you see yourself at the next level?
JB: I’ve spoken to a few coaches, and they are recruiting me at linebacker but haven’t told me an exact position. They’ve told me I can play any of the linebacker spots. We’ll just wait and see. I’d be fine with any. Here, I’ve been playing Mike, which I like because it’s in the box.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news