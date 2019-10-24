Tyler Martin separated his shoulder two weeks ago but was right back on the field over the weekend as he helped lead his team to a bounce back win.

The elite 2022 linebacker out of Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols is as tough as they come and one of the most talented prospects in the country in his class.

Martin currently holds nine early offers but right now, recruiting is taking a bit of a backseat.

“Up until the last game of the year, I’m going to focus on giving it my all for the team,” Martin said. “I have two visits scheduled right now and that’ll be for Boston College at Notre Dame and Ohio State at Michigan. We’ll see on any others after the season. Once the season comes to an end, I’ll restart with weekly calls with coaches.”