{{ timeAgo('2019-10-24 17:00:00 -0500') }}

Elite 2022 LB Tyler Martin Goes In-Depth On Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

Tyler Martin separated his shoulder two weeks ago but was right back on the field over the weekend as he helped lead his team to a bounce back win.

The elite 2022 linebacker out of Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols is as tough as they come and one of the most talented prospects in the country in his class.

Martin currently holds nine early offers but right now, recruiting is taking a bit of a backseat.

“Up until the last game of the year, I’m going to focus on giving it my all for the team,” Martin said. “I have two visits scheduled right now and that’ll be for Boston College at Notre Dame and Ohio State at Michigan. We’ll see on any others after the season. Once the season comes to an end, I’ll restart with weekly calls with coaches.”

Massachusetts linebacker Tyler Martin will make a visit to Michigan next month.
Massachusetts linebacker Tyler Martin will make a visit to Michigan next month. (EJ Holland)

As mentioned, Martin is planning to make a visit out to Michigan, which is considered an early frontrunner in his recruitment. And Martin wasn’t shy when asked about his interest level in the Wolverines.

“I’m obviously very interested in Michigan,” Martin said. “There aren’t enough good things I can say about the staff and what I’ve seen from the coaches and the players on and off the field.”

A big reason why Michigan is making a big impression on Martin is defensive coordinator Don Brown, who has deep roots in New England.

While contact has been limited during the season, Martin loves what Brown brings to the table as both a coach and a man. In a lot of ways, Brown resembles a father figure.

