“Recruiting has been good,” Martin said. “Everything with COVID-19 has made it difficult to go out to campuses and things like that. I had big spring visits planned. I’m hoping in the near future stuff opens up, and I’m able to get to schools high on my list like Michigan, Cal, Virginia, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Penn State and Nebraska.”

Michigan has been a strong contender for Martin since offering way back in May of 2018. In fact, the Wolverines are considered the team to beat in this race.

Martin won’t outright name U-M the favorite, but he isn’t hiding that his interest in the Wolverines remains extremely high.