Marchiol spoke about his interest in Michigan, relationship with the coaching staff, decision timeline and more.

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Colorado over the weekend and caught up with top 2022 Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit quarterback Nicco Marchiol , who already holds an offer from Michigan.

EJ: Obviously, you are getting recruited really early. How are you handling the process?

NM: It’s really humbling to get all these offers so early and to be exposed in the recruiting world. I’m just glad I can get a feel for recruiting now and not have to worry about it later on. It’s just been a blessing so far.

EJ: Are any schools standing out to you this early?

NM: Definitely Michigan, Washington State and Utah. They’ve made their mark on me so far.

EJ: Let’s start with the schools out West. What do you like about Washington State and Utah?

NM: I really like both of those schools because of their Air Raid offenses and how much they throw the ball and how much they rely on the quarterback. I really feel like I can fit in at both of those schools. Both the cultures there are great. They are winning programs. The coaches are really excited that they are one of my top options. I could see myself at either one of those schools.

EJ: What stands out about Michigan?

NM: Michigan is special. We’re family friends with the Patterson’s (Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson). Michigan was one of my first offers. Coach (Ben) McDaniels has been with me since the beginning. I love the winning culture there. Michigan is one of the most winningest college football programs in America. Coach (Jim) Harbaugh is great. I love the culture there. Ann Arbor is a football town. It’s a lot of fun up there.