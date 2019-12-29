Elite 2022 QB Quinn Ewers Talks Early Interest In Michigan
Southlake (Texas) Carroll is a well-known FBS quarterback factory.
The Texas powerhouse program has produced several top prospects at the position over the last several years, including guys like Chase Daniel and Greg McElroy.
Rising 2022 quarterback Quinn Ewers is next in line and might end up being the best of them all.
“It’s humbling,” Ewers said. “I try to take a lot of pride in the quarterback tradition. You have to protect what came before you. We always say ‘protect the tradition.’ It’s a lot of fun being the quarterback here.”
Ewers passed for an eye-popping 4,000 yards and 45 touchdowns with just three interceptions at the highest level of Texas high school football. Just a sophomore, Ewers has the look of a future five-star prospect.
And it’s no surprise he’s attracting plenty of attention on the recruiting trail. Ewers already holds offers from Auburn, Florida, Ohio State, Texas and a handful of other major programs.
