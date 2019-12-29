“It’s humbling,” Ewers said. “I try to take a lot of pride in the quarterback tradition. You have to protect what came before you. We always say ‘protect the tradition.’ It’s a lot of fun being the quarterback here.”

Ewers passed for an eye-popping 4,000 yards and 45 touchdowns with just three interceptions at the highest level of Texas high school football. Just a sophomore, Ewers has the look of a future five-star prospect.

And it’s no surprise he’s attracting plenty of attention on the recruiting trail. Ewers already holds offers from Auburn, Florida, Ohio State, Texas and a handful of other major programs.